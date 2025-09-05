The Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks agreed to a blockbuster trade on Friday, with veteran goaltender Carey Price being sent south of the border. Price is being traded alongside a 2026 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for defenseman Gannon Laroque, according to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman.

Price played all 15 years of his NHL career with the Canadiens. At one time, he was recognized as one of the best goalies in the league. During the 2014-2015 season, he won the Hart Memorial Trophy (league MVP), Ted Lindsay Award (best goaltender), Vezina Trophy (most outstanding player voted by his peers) and shared the William M. Jennings Trophy (fewest goals allowed).

However, he last suited up in 2022 and has been on long-term injured reserve ever since with a knee injury. Despite now being a part of the Sharks organization, he is not expected to play again in the NHL.

Meanwhile, Montreal adds a defenseman who is yet to appear in an NHL game. Laroque played in nine AHL games last season, tallying one goal and one assist.

Laroque has played minor league hockey for the better part of the last decade. So, this agreement was clearly financial in nature, as Montreal now has just over $5 million in cap space.

Price posted a career 361-261-79 record across 712 regular-season games with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He helped lead the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2020-2021 season. But the hopes of every Canadian hockey fan were dashed as the Tampa Bay Lightning won the series in five games.

To no fault of Price's though.

Throughout his career, he proved to be a stellar netminder in the playoffs. The 38-year-old finished his postseason career 43-25, with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

His contract will expire at the end of this season. The Canadiens actually gave Price a $5.5 million signing bonus on September 1st. The Sharks will cover $2 million of that, per Sportsnet.