Sean McDermott delivered a defiant statement after the Buffalo Bills overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Going into Week 13, Buffalo had a 7-4 record on the season. They lost a bit of steam after dropping two of their last three games, losing to the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans while beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills were in need of a convincing win to still showcase themselves as a playoff contender, which the Steelers were a solid test for. Safe to say that the squad performed well on both sides of the ball, securing the win in blowout fashion.

McDermott reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Dan Fetes. He has one clear statement about the objective he wanted his team to achieve throughout the matchup against a tough Pittsburgh squad.

“We're not going to be out-physicalled,” McDermott said.

How Sean McDermott, Bills performed against Steelers

Article Continues Below

It was a solid win for Sean McDermott and the Bills to obtain, torching the Steelers by a 26-7 score.

Buffalo took a while to get things going, trailing 7-3 at halftime. They finally came alive in the second half, scoring 23 points while silencing Pittsburgh's offense in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Josh Allen didn't have the explosive performance he had against Tampa Bay, but he still delivered. He completed 15 passes out of 23 attempts for 123 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He also added eight rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

James Cook gashed the Steelers' run defense all game, finishing with 32 carries for 144 yards while recording three catches for 33 yards. Dawson Knox and Ty Johnson combined for six receptions and 61 yards in the receiving attack. Meanwhile, Keon Coleman caught two passes for nine yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo improved to an 8-4 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AFC East Division standings. They are above the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets while trailing the New England Patriots. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at seventh place. They are above the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers while trailing the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.