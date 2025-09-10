Over the last decade, the NHL has expanded by two teams to its current total of 32 teams. The Vegas Golden Knights (2017-18) and Seattle Kraken (2021-22) are the latest members of the NHL fraternity. However, the talk of expansion has not ceased, as many cities and prospective ownership groups eye their own entry into professional hockey's biggest league. One of those cities? Atlanta, which has hosted two teams previously: the Flames and Thrashers. Now the city is seeking a third chance. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly spoke with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski about the city's progress on Tuesday.

“The NHL needs a ‘fully baked plan' from an ownership group in Atlanta before having its board of governors consider bringing an expansion team to the city, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN on Tuesday,” wrote Wyshynski.

Daly's comments make sense, as the NHL would certainly lock in an airtight plan involving the city before choosing to go there once again. However, Atlanta isn't the only option for the league's expansion plans. Houston, Texas, which has a strong ownership option with billionaire Dan Friedkin, could be another choice. The NHL could also open franchises in both cities. Will the league expand to 34 teams, becoming the largest of the United States' four major professional sports leagues?

Atlanta is just one expansion possibility for the NHL moving forward

With its current 32-team setup, the NHL is tied with the NFL for the most franchises. MLB and NBA each have 30 members, which is the number the NHL stood at just eight years ago. An era of expansion has not only continued in the NHL, but in many other leagues around the world. MLS, the fifth-largest professional league in the United States, is also in a boom.

Houston and Atlanta already have multiple franchises, as the NHL is the only league out of the five listed above in which both cities do not have a team. The key difference is that Atlanta has already tried and failed twice, while Houston has never had a shot. Each city has its list of strengths and weaknesses. Whenever commissioner Gary Bettman, Daly, and the rest of the NHL brass decide to expand, will they pick Atlanta or Houston? Maybe both? Or are there other options on the board? Sooner or later, the hockey world will find out.