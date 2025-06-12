The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is in full swing with the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers competing for hockey's ultimate prize. The NHL offseason is also getting started as fans wait for the potential Chris Kreider trade to unfold. However, there is another story taking shape that could see the return of an Atlanta NHL team.

A mixed-use development project called The Gathering at South Forsyth has been approved by the Forsyth County Commission, as reported by FOX 5 Atlanta. This project revolves around an NHL-ready arena. With this approval, we could see the return of the NHL to Atlanta in the near future.

“This vote marks a catalytic step forward in bringing this visionary project to life,” said developer and CEO of Krause Sports and Entertainment, Vernon Krause, via FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Christopher King. “Our team is more energized than ever as we prepare to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss possible expansion.”

What potential Atlanta NHL arena project entails

The Gathering at South Forsyth is a proposed development project spanning 100 acres in Forsyth County, Georgia. This project is anchored around an NHL arena, as mentioned. However, the arena will not be the only aspect of this project. The project has been pitched as “a regional destination for sports, concerts, and tourism,” as King reports.

The arena proposal calls for an 18,000-seat arena for NHL use. Hotels, homes, restaurants, and retail space would surround the arena. Developers and city officials have stressed that taxpayers will not shoulder the financial burden for this project. Real estate taxes generated by the project's development will pay for the project, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The NHL has placed a team in Atlanta twice in its history. In 1972, the league expanded by two teams for the 1972-73 season. The New York Islanders and Atlanta Flames began play that year. However, the Flames relocated to Calgary, Alberta, Canada in 1980 after attendance issues.

In 1999, the NHL returned to Atlanta as the Atlanta Thrashers began play in 1998-99. Unfortunately, this would not work out, either. Attendance and ownership issues led the team to be sold off in 2011. Following the sale, the Thrashers were relocated to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, where they became the second iteration of the Winnipeg Jets.