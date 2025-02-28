Superstars like Derek Jeter, Cal Ripken, and Steph Curry have played for the same franchise their entire careers. But they are the exceptions.

The general rule in professional sports is that you're going to play for multiple teams; it's inevitable.

But some play for more teams than others. In fact, a LOT more teams. And there are two players who have been employed by more teams than any other.

Edwin Jackson, MLB – 14 Teams

When it comes to suiting up and taking the field for the most teams, nobody can match Jackson. In 17 seasons, the starting pitcher took the mound for a record 14 different teams, winning 107 games and striking out more than 1,500 batters. Six times he was traded midseason, including his final season in 2019 which he split between the Blue Jays and Tigers.

Josh Johnson, NFL – 14

The gold standard in the category actually changed teams 20 times in his 17-year career, having played for five different teams twice and the Niners and Ravens on three occasions. And that number's not even counting stints in the UFL, AAF and XFL. Of course, as a career backup, he's only taken the field for seven of those teams. But he certainly cashed checks from all of them.

Ish Smith, NBA – 13 Teams

Like Johnson, Smith has spent most of his career in the NBA as a backup. But the 6-foot point guard has managed to hang around 14 seasons and still hasn't officially retired. After playing 43 games for the Hornets in 2024, there's a chance he may match Jackson and Johnson for the all-time lead if a team gives the wily vet a shot as the playoffs get closer.

Octavio Dotel, MLB – 13

Arguably the best player on this list, it seems strange how a relief pitcher who saved 109 games, had a career 3.78 ERA and averaged nearly 11 strikeouts per nine innings managed to wear so many different uniforms. A World Series champion with the Cardinals in 2011 and part of a combined no-hitter with the Astros in 2003, Dotel played for six of those teams in his final four seasons and spent time on three teams in 2010 alone.

Rich Hill, MLB – 13

The soon-to-be 45-year-old Hill pitched as recently as last season, his 20th in the big leagues. He had four separate stints with the Red Sox, who he played for in 2024, and started 27 games as recently as 2023. Could he find a team to pitch for this season? If so, it would extend what may be one of the most incredible records in sports. In addition to the 13 teams Hill's played for in his career, an incredible SEVEN of those moves came after the age of 39. We may never see that feat topped.

Mike Sillinger, NHL, and Josh McCown, NFL – 12 Teams

Three Major Leaguers and five other NBA players have played for 12 teams as well, but McCown is the lone NFL player to hit that mark other than Josh Johnson, and Sillinger is the only NHLer to eclipse the 10-team level. Sillinger had his best season at age 36 with the Islanders, when he scored 59 points. And McCown's best year came at age 37 when he started a career-high 13 games and threw for just under 3,000 yards for the Jets.