It has been a disappointing season for the Winnipeg Jets thus far. After winning the President's Trophy in 2024-25, the Jets are currently in seventh place in the Central Division and well outside of the playoff picture.

Now, there are rumors of a potential sell-off of players, according to The Fourth Period.

According to the report, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has been engaged in trade talks to sell off some players before the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline. Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley are two of the likely players to be traded, if moves are made. It has previously been reported that Schenn would be open to a change of scenery, per David Pagnotta.

“There is some word that Luke Schenn wouldn’t mind a change of scenery. He would be open to a move. I don’t know if that relates to how the team is performing, and he’s been scratched a few times. I’m sure it all correlates. But the latest that we’ve got on Luke Schenn is he hasn’t asked for a trade, but he is open to a change of scenery. And that’s something that the Jets are monitoring now,” Pagnotta wrote.

Both Schenn and Stanley have cap-friendly contracts. Schenn has an AAV of just $2.75 million, while Stanley is at $1.25 million. Further, both players are unrestricted free agents this coming summer. This could lead to them being a solid rental option for a team looking to upgrade at the blueline for the playoff push.

“Several teams are looking to bolster their blueline, including the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes, and may be poking around the Jets for either Schenn or Stanley,” reports TFP.

The Jets are 22-26-8 on the season, placing them 11 points out of a playoff spot. The team returns to the ice for the first time since the Olympic break began on Wednesday night, visiting the Vancouver Canucks.