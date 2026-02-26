The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is just over a week away. As teams make decisions on the future of their clubs, one team, the Vancouver Canucks, already decided to sell long ago.

One of the players who could be on the move is Tyler Myers. Myers is currently considering his trade options, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

“Tyler Myers continues to consider a trade option. It’s believed Detroit is the target,” the hockey insider reported on Thursday. “Other teams have expressed interest, including Dallas. Likely why Myers is taking his time in allowing the process to develop.”

The Canucks defenseman is in the second year of a three-year extension he signed with the club ahead of the 2024-25 season. As part of the deal, he has a no-movement clause, which gives him control over where he can be traded. It is being reported that the target is the Red Wings, but the Stars may be interested as well, as Dreger mentioned.

Myers was the 12th overall selection by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2008 NHL Draft. He broke into the league with the Sabres in 2009-10 and was expected to be a top-level defender. He never quite lived up to the expectation after winning the Calder Trophy in his rookie year, often missing time due to injury. The blueliner would be traded during the 2014-15 season to the Winnipeg Jets. He would ultimately sign with the Canucks ahead of the 2019-20 season, and has been there since.

Regardless of injury history, he has been a solid scoring threat and defender on a second rotation, which has made him an attractive trade option for teams that need help on the blue line.

Myers was held out of the lineup for the Canucks' 3-2 loss to the Jets. on Wednesday That could have been in preparation for a trade. The NHL trade deadline is Friday, March 6.

Meanwhile, Vancouver is likely to be selling more than just Myers. The Canucks are 18-33-7 on the season, which places them with the worst record in the NHL. They return to the ice on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, possibly without Myers.