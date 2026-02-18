Mitch Marner has won it for Canada. Canada was the favorite to win gold at the Olympics, but was nearly upset in the quarterfinals by Czechia.

This was the second time the two teams have faced off in the Olympics, with Canada taking the first game with Czechia 5-0. They were hoping for a repeat performance in the quarterfinal game, but Czechia did not allow that.

Macklin Celebrini scored the first goal against Czechia 3:05 into the game. It was his fifth goal of the tournament. Still, Czechia tied the game in the period, on a goal from Lukas Sedlak. Later in the first period, David Pastrnak scored on the powerplay, as the Czech team led 2-1, heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, Sidney Crosby would go down with an injury. He left mid-way through the second and did not return to the game. Celebrini replaced him on the powerplay unit and joined McDavid in assisting Nathan MacKinnon on the powerplay to tie the game.

The third period saw Ondrej Palat score with under eight minutes left to give Czechia back the lead. Time was winding down when Nick Suzuki scored with 3:27 left in the game to tie it once again at three.

Martin Necas had a chance to give Czechia the lead with 1:10 left in the game, as he had a breakaway chance, but was stuffed by Jordan Binnington. The two would remain tied through regulation, leading to a ten-minute 3v3 overtime period.

In the overtime period, Canada has the first opprotunity to win the game, but netminder Lukas Dostal shut down the opportunity. Czechia had the next major chance, but once again, Binnington came through. Then, 1:22 into the overtime period, Mitch Marner, assisted by Celebrini and Thomas Harley, beat Dostal to give Canada the 4-3 victory.

Canada awaits to find out who they will face in the semi-finals. If Sweden defeats the United States, Canada will face Sweden. If the United States wins, Canada will face the winner of Switzerland and Finland.