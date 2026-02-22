It was a golden day for Team USA men's hockey on Sunday, as the Americans won the gold medal over Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Canadian star Sidney Crosby wasn't able to play in the game, as he is dealing with an injury. The Pittsburgh Penguins star unleashed a face filled with anguish as he accepted his silver medal with his team.

The face card is unreal. Crosby gonna have to come back as a geriatric and avenge us next Olympics. pic.twitter.com/S9HCoDfl38 — Leah (@lalaleeahhh) February 22, 2026

Fans took to social media to comment on Crosby's facial expressions, as he stood with his Canadian teammates.

“The face card is unreal. Crosby gonna have to come back as a geriatric and avenge us next Olympics,” an account named Leah posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Others commented on how hurt other members of Team Canada looked following the game.

tough day for team canada. i expect a lot of coping from them regarding crosby not playing pic.twitter.com/5r6rgbbCLk — JF (@Jesus_Faction) February 22, 2026

“Tough day for Team Canada. I expect a lot of coping from them regarding Crosby not playing,” an account named JF posted.

Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Team USA Sunday. It was the first time Team USA won the gold medal in men's hockey since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” group. The American women's hockey team also took gold at the 2026 Olympics. The women also defeated Canada.

Sidney Crosby wanted so badly to play in the Olympics gold medal game

Crosby suffered an injury in Canada's quarterfinal matchup with Czechia. He missed the semi-final game against Finland, and was a game-time decision for the gold medal contest.

Crosby reportedly consulted with medical doctors and experts in Italy, in the hopes that he could go for the 2026 gold medal game.

“A source said Crosby “tried everything, just couldn't play,” while another source stressed that it was a selfless decision from Crosby, who didn't feel he could help the team in full capacity and that his roster spot would be better served by a healthier player,” ESPN reported Sunday.

Crosby has two gold medals, winning with Canada in men's hockey during the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. The Penguins star has 59 points this 2025-26 NHL season. He has also won three Stanley Cup championships with Pittsburgh.