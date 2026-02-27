News broke on Saturday that the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings came together on a Tyler Myers trade. Myers did not play on Wednesday when the Canucks returned to the ice from their Olympic break. Pending his approval, his next game would be with Dylan Larkin and Detroit.

However, that approval may not come. No official decision on the trade has been made at this time. In saying this, it appears as if Myers is not thrilled about the prospect of joining Detroit. NHL insider Chris Johnston reported as such on TSN's latest edition of Insider Trading.

“Tyler Myers also has a no-movement clause, and he has a heck of a lot of say in what happens here. The trade that was put in front of him and his agent this week was to the Detroit Red Wings. At this point in time, I think that is not necessarily a place Myers is looking to go, but that doesn't mean he's not going to be moved before the deadline,” Johnston said on Thursday.

Article Continues Below

Myers, 36, is in the second year of a three-year contract extension with the Canucks. He has become a rather reliable veteran in the locker room for Vancouver. While no longer the top-four defenseman he once was, he is a solid third-pairing defender who can block shots and take the body.

The Red Wings have been seeking an upgrade on their blueline as they prepare for a playoff push. For now, it appears as if Detroit will need to look elsewhere for its upgrade. However, these things can change at a moment's notice. Fans should continue monitoring the situation as it continues to develop.