Team Canada has been dominant so far at the Olympics. They were 3-0 in the group stage and earned the top seed in the knockout round. Canada has been dealing with injuries through the tournament, though.

As the team hit the ice for practice on Tuesday, in preparation for their quarterfinal game on Tuesday, some updates on players dealing with injuries have been given, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Brad Marchand was on the ice for Team Canada's practice. He has played in just one game so far at the Olympics and was dealing with an injury before the Games. He missed ten of the last 15 games for the Florida Panthers.

Joining Marchand on the ice was Josh Morrissey. Morrissey has also played in just one contest in the games so far. He suffered an injury against Czechia in the opening game of the group stage.

Meanwhile, both Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett were not on the ice for Canada during their Tuesday practice. MacKinnon took a big hit in the game against France, leading to Tom Wilson fighting in defense of the star. Meanwhile, a new injury for Bennett had not been previously disclosed, but he was dealing with an upper-body injury before the Olympics.

While both players missed practice on Tuesday, they are both expected to play on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Bennet has one assist so far at the Olympics, while MacKinnon has two goals and three assists so far.

Canada is awaiting the winner of Czechia and Denmark in the qualifying round on Tuesday, and it seems like they will have their full complement of players against whoever is their opponent.