It was an outstanding 2026 Winter Olympics for Team USA men's hockey. Team USA defeated Canada on Sunday to win the gold medal, just a few days after the women's team also won gold. Jack Hughes, who scored the game-winning goal for the American club, was overjoyed to celebrate with his teammates.

“This is all about our country. I love the USA. I love my teammates. I'm so proud to be an American today…. Just a ballsy, gutsy win…that's American hockey right there,” Hughes said after the gold medal game, per sports reporter Warren Sharp.

Team USA men's hockey won the gold medal game, for the first time since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice.” Hughes was so excited he wasn't afraid to show off his bloodied face, which also featured some broken teeth.

The bloody, broken-tooth face of American hockey pic.twitter.com/SKmnpR13p7 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 22, 2026

Team USA won 2-1 in overtime on Sunday.

It was a brutal gold medal game at the Olympics

Team USA caught a bit of a break when it was announced that Canadian star Sidney Crosby wouldn't be able to play in the gold medal game. Crosby is dealing with an injury he suffered in Team Canada's quarterfinal matchup with Czechia.

Team USA was engaged in a high-tension struggle with Canada in the gold medal game. The play was physical, and Team USA's defense was able to withstand an explosive charge from the Canadian team.

“The Americans forced overtime only because Connor Hellebuyck withstood target practice from Canada’s all-world forward corps. Hellebuyck made incredible save after incredible save against constant Canadian pressure, turning away 41 of the 42 shots he faced,” Yahoo Sports reported.

Hughes also was able to play the part of hero. After he scored his decisive goal, the American team swarmed him in celebration on the ice. It was truly a powerful moment.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA'S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/4foFDOri53 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Hughes plays for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. This NHL season, he has 36 points. It is fair to say though that this is the goal that he will always remember, no matter what else happens in his pro career.