The San Jose Sharks have one of the most potent young weapons in the NHL, in star Macklin Celebrini. Celebrini leads the Sharks this season in points, goals and assists. He is getting flowers from Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, ahead of the clash between the two teams.

“He scares me,” Ruff said about Celebrini, per The Athletic.

Buffalo and San Jose tangle on Tuesday night. The Sabres enter the contest riding a seven-game win streak. Buffalo also has eight wins in their last 10 games.

The Sharks meanwhile go into the game Tuesday with losses in back-to-back contests. San Jose has a 30-25-6 record on the season. Celebrini leads the way with 89 points on the campaign.

Macklin Celebrini hopes to lead the Sharks to the postseason

The Sharks drafted Celebrini with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He was immediately seen as the face of the franchise, and the star who would bring the Sharks back to prominence.

Celebrini is certainly playing that part. He is fifth in the NHL in points this season, with his 89 points. He certainly has won the respect of opposing coaches, like Ruff.

“Incredible talent. I watched him in the Olympics. He’s an unbelievably talented kid. He’s a team driver, can drive your offense, and is unbelievably competitive. He can make plays that a lot of people can’t make,” Ruff said, per The Mercury News.

Celebrini is hoping to now lead his San Jose club to the postseason. The Sharks have a chance to get there, if they can keep the wins coming for the rest of the regular season.

“The San Jose Sharks have 66 points through 61 games. Of their remaining 21 games, just eight are against playoff teams,” ESPN reported Tuesday.

San Jose has already surpassed their point total from the entire 2024-25 season. During that campaign, the Sharks mustered just 20 wins and 52 total points. Time will tell if Celebrini and company can keep the wins coming for the rest of this regular season.

The Sharks and Sabres play at 7:00 ET on Tuesday.