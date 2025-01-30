The Ottawa Senators are well in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024-25. In a tightly contested Eastern Conference, they have the inside track to make the postseason for the first time since 2017. Ottawa entered play on Wednesday night sitting third place in the Atlantic Division, five points back of the second-place Florida Panthers.

The Senators have long had an extremely talented core. A few years ago, it seemed as if they were ready to take the next step toward playoff contention. However, trades for Alex DeBrincat and Jakob Chychrun did not work out for whatever reason. In any event, Ottawa has found some sort of winning formula in 2024-25.

A major reason for their success is a major trade that finally did work out. The Senators traded for Linus Ullmark in a deal with the Boston Bruins during the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Ullmark turned in one of the greatest single-season goalie performances in 2022-23 en route to a Vezina Trophy. And he remained an elite goalie even after the Bruins came back down to Earth.

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is now a little over six weeks away. The Senators are certainly examining the trade market like every other team leading into March 7th. They have a few different needs they could address over the following weeks. However, there is one player who makes a ton of sense for Ottawa to pursue.

Islanders' Kyle Palmieri is a Senators trade fit

The New York Islanders hold a few different cards at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Captain Anders Lee may not find himself on the move as he isn't an unrestricted free agent until after the 2025-26 seasons. However, pending UFAs such as Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri are another matter entirely.

The Islanders made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 after a midseason coaching change. There was hope that a full offseason under Patrick Roy would do wonders for the Islanders in 2024-25. Unfortunately, the team has not played to Roy's high standards. In fact, New York is the third-worst team in the Eastern Conference points-wise.

If the Islanders are out of playoff contention in a month's time, they could sell. In this scenario, the Senators would be wise to call about acquiring Palmieri. Palmieri entered the season coming off a 30-goal season. While he is unlikely to match that in 2024-25, he is still a quality offensive winger.

Palmieri has a ton of experience in the NHL. He made his league debut back in 2010-11 with the Anaheim Ducks. In 2015, he was traded to the New Jersey Devils, where he immediately turned in a 30-goal season in his debutant season on the East Coast. He remained with New Jersey until April 2021 when he was traded to the New York Islanders.

He has also played in a fair amount of Stanley Cup Playoff games. Palmieri has 68 postseason games under his belt to this point. This includes two runs to the Conference Finals. He and the Ducks lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2015 West Final. And he suffered another defeat with the Islanders in 2021 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Palmieri brings experience, leadership, and scoring ability to a team needing it. Ottawa has a chance to bring itself back into postseason play, and they owe it to themselves to pursue a playoff spot with full force. Palmieri could be a crucial piece to a playoff run for the Senators in 2025.