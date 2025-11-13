The Ottawa Senators are one of many teams hanging around .500 in the Eastern Conference, with an 8-5-4 record. After making the postseason last year for the first time since 2017, the expectations are high in Canada's capital. Senators center Shane Pinto has been negotiating a contract throughout the season and has finally reached the end. Pinto has signed a four-year deal worth $7.5 million per season, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“After months of negotiations, Ottawa and Shane Pinto are in agreement: closing in on a 4-year, $7.5M AAV extension. Buys two unrestricted free agent [seasons], and everyone involved peace of mind. Both sides badly wanted to get something done,” Friedman reported.

Pinto was set to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, taking some of the pressure off of making a deal. But both sides wanted to get something done to keep this core together. They have, with Pinto now sticking around through the 2030 season.

To start this season, Pinto has eight goals and six assists in 17 games. He posted his second 20-goal season last year, showing promise for the immediate future of the team. Pinto has put the gambling scandal that got him suspended for half of the 2023-24 season behind him and earned a big-money extension because of it.

The Senators now have all of their core members through at least the 2027 season. Claude Giroux needs a new contract after this season, but is unlikely to play anywhere else at this point in his career. With Brady Tkachuk leading up front and Jake Sanderson locking it down in the back, Ottawa has hope for the immediate future.

Pinto, Tkachuk, and Sanderson are all American stars who will make a run for the 2026 Olympic team. Tkachuk and Sanderson were key parts of the 4 Nations team. Pinto is a long shot to join Team USA. Can this contract push him to a great season and a spot on the plane to Milan?