The Denver Broncos are preparing for one of their biggest games of the season on Sunday. Denver will take on Kansas City in a game that could decide the victor of the AFC West later this season. The Broncos are reportedly viewing this game as one of the franchise's most important since their last Super Bowl run.

Broncos officials consider Sunday's game with the Chiefs to be the biggest NFL game in Denver in almost a decade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The last huge game to take place at Mile High was the 2016 AFC Championship game between Peyton Manning's Broncos and Tom Brady's Patriots. It was the final game between the two legendary quarterbacks during their NFL careers.

In that game, Denver defeated New England 20-18 and earned their place in Super Bowl 50. The Broncos would go on to win the Super Bowl, and Manning retired a few months later in March of 2016.

Sunday's game will obviously not have the same stakes as that 2016 matchup. However, if the Broncos can come out on top, it could help propel them to a deep playoff run for the first time in a decade.

Broncos vs. Chiefs should be the best game in the late window of Week 11.

ESPN analyst explains why Patrick Mahomes may struggle against Broncos in Week 11

At least one national analyst believes the Broncos have a chance to beat the Chiefs in Week 11.

ESPN's Field Yates explained this week why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes may struggle against the Broncos defense.

Yates highlighted that most of the last 14 games between the Chiefs and Broncos have been close, low-scoring affairs. In fact, Mahomes only has 20 touchdowns in those games.

Yates believes that Denver's strong red zone defense could stifle Mahomes once again.

“The Broncos are as good as it gets defensively in the red zone… allow the third fewest trips to the red zone this season,” Yates said. “You don't get there that often. No team has held opponents to either field goals, turnovers, or turnover on downs in the red zone at a higher percentage than the Broncos defense. They tighten the screws when you do get there.”

Broncos vs. Chiefs kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.