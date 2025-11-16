Michigan football defeated Northwestern, 24-22, despite dealing with injuries. Michigan improved to 8-2 on the campaign. While the Wolverines struggled on Saturday, the squad got a fabulous performance from one of its youngest players.

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh had 12 receptions in the game, for 189 yards. He set freshman single-game receiving records at Michigan going back to 1979, per Michigan Live.

Marsh said after the game he was honored to put together that kind of performance. He led the Wolverines in receiving yards.

“It means the world to me, just to have a chance, an opportunity to go out here with the team, the guys that I work hard with every week. Having an opportunity to come out here and do something like that, make history, it means a lot to me,” Marsh said.

The Wolverines blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of the game. Michigan won by hitting a field goal as time expired.

“When you coach this game, when you’re part of this game with these young men, coaches, staff, and you’re with them for hours and hours on end on the day, and you go through that emotional rollercoaster like that, you appreciate the hard work, you appreciate their fight, their grit to finish,” Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore said afterward.

Michigan committed five turnovers. It was frustrating for Michigan fans to watch. Northwestern had entered the game with a 5-4 record, and wasn't considered one of the powers in the Big Ten this season.

“In college football, in the Big Ten, it is hard to win. Every week it’s a battle. You can’t have five turnovers a week. That’s not going to help you win, so we got to clean that up,” Moore added. “But, I mean, we moved the ball on offense. We got a good 496 yards of total offense. Defensively, held them to 61 yards rushing. That’s incredible. That’s an amazing job by the defensive staff, defensive front. Proud of the team and the win.”

Michigan football next plays at Maryland on Saturday.