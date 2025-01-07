The Vancouver Canucks are listening to trade offers for two of their biggest stars. Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller reportedly do not get along and haven't for a long time. The situation is becoming untenable for the team as issues have become more and more public. It could lead to a bombshell trade, and the New York Islanders may be on the other end.

The Canucks reportedly have an interest in Islanders star Brock Nelson, according to Stefan Rosner of The Hockey News. Nelson is a prime trade candidate this season. Moreover, the veteran center is a free agent at the end of this season.

Rosner shared another tidbit that is certainly eye-catching. The Islanders are one team with an interest in Pettersson. However, any trade involving Pettersson going to Long Island would require star defenseman Noah Dobson to head back to Vancouver. Rosner also notes that the Canucks may also want Nelson in any Pettersson trade.

Canucks, Islanders have swung a recent blockbuster trade

Whether an Elias Pettersson-Noah Dobson-Brock Nelson trade comes to pass remains to be seen. What we do know is the Canucks and Islanders are not afraid to swing a blockbuster trade. In fact, they came together on such a trade around this time two years ago.

The Canucks traded center Bo Horvat to the Islanders in January 2023. Horvat — the Vancouver captain at the time — was a free agent at the end of that season. Vancouver received Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick in return for Horvat.

The Canucks did not keep that first-round pick. In fact, they flipped it a month later to the Detroit Red Wings in the Filip Hronek trade. Moreover, the two forwards have not produced at a high level in the NHL since the deal. However, the trade showed that Vancouver is willing to make a major move if it nets them the value they desire.

A Pettersson trade certainly brings its pros and cons. Pettersson is a former 100-point scorer in the NHL and is still quite young. However, he has also struggled to produce to his previous highs. A change of scenery could help, but it's not a guarantee.

How the Islanders and Canucks approach this situation certainly remains to be seen. In any event, this rumored trade would shake up the NHL in an interesting way. Fans should continue to monitor this story as it develops over the next few weeks.