The New York Islanders hired Patrick Roy as head coach midway through the 2023-24 season. New York struggled to remain the hunt for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And they hoped Roy — coming off a successful stint with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts — could steer them in the right direction.

In the end, it worked. Roy helped the Islanders make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring. Their run in the playoffs was short-lived. New York fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games. However, there is hope they can do better in the year ahead. One Hockey Hall of Famer recently threw his support behind Roy, as well.

“(Roy's) a winner, he's a guy that loves hockey,” said Pierre Turgeon, who played for New York from 1991-95, via NHL.com. “He's got the passion, and I think he did an incredible job last year. He's not easy, he's going to push you to a place where he wants to make sure you're accountable for what you're doing.”

Patrick Roy's coaching style could help Islanders

Patrick Roy is known for his demand for excellence. He demanded it from his teammates when he was one of the best goalies in the league. As a coach, this demand extended to the players he led. In 2024-25, he needs his players to be excellent from the opening faceoff.

The Islanders have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons. However, they cut it very close each time. In fact, they needed to clinch their playoff spot within the last week of the season in 2023 and 2024.

Pierre Turgeon recognized that the Islanders won't become Stanley Cup contenders overnight. That said, he believes Roy is the man for the job. And having him around for a full training camp certainly brings a lot of positives to the table.

“It's not going to be something they'll do right away, but I think it's a nice place to be in right now,” Turgeon said, via NHL.com. “I think they have a lot of work in front of them. It’s not going to be easy, but Roy is definitely going to help us.”

The Islanders are hoping for players such as Noah Dobson, Bo Horvat, and Mat Barzal to continue taking steps forward. They open their 2024-25 campaign against the Utah Hockey Club on October 10. It'll certainly be interesting to see if New York can do what is necessary to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again in 2025.