On Sunday morning, the Washington Commanders hit the field in Spain to take on the Miami Dolphins, looking to push their record to 4-7 on the 2025 NFL season and keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Jayden Daniels missed this game, one of several he's been forced to sit out this year due to injury, and it was once again backup quarterback Marcus Mariota taking his place against Miami.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, Mariota too went out with an injury in this game, opening the door for Josh Johnson to enter the game, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Mariota walked around for a few moments after getting hit by a Dolphins defender and then took a seat on the turf.

However, the good news was that he was cleared to return to the game after being evaluated for a concussion, per the Commanders.

Overall, it's just the latest development in what has been a nightmarish season for the Commanders on the heels of their NFC Championship Game run a year ago. Injuries have been a major issue for Washington throughout the year this season, with Daniels and several other players missing time due to various ailments, and the team overall has taken a step back from the heights they reached a year ago even when they've been healthy.

The Commanders are next set to take the field on November 30 at home against the Denver Broncos following a bye week.