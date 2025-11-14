There were high expectations for the Ottawa Senators this season, and they have overcome some hiccups to sit in a three-way tie for first place in the Atlantic Division. Now, there is a chance Brady Tkachuk could return soon, as he took the first steps to returning from hand surgery on Friday, according to Senators beat writer Bruce Garrioch.

“Brady Tkachuk is skating today. He will get checked out by the doctors soon and join them on the road trip,” Garrioch wrote on X.

Tkachuk suffered a hand injury in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on October 13, 2025, and has missed the past 15 games. During this stretch, the Sens have stayed above water, going 8-3-4. While they have averaged 3.67 goals without him, they have also allowed three goals per game. Despite Tkachuk's injury, the depth on offense has been incredible.

Tim Stutzle leads the team with 10 goals and nine assists. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson has added six goals and 12 assists. Shane Pinto has proved his worth by scoring nine goals and 15 points. Likewise, the ageless Claude Giroux remains a fixture, netting four goals and 10 assists to provide secondary scoring. Dylan Cozens has also been solid for Ottawa, tallying seven goals and seven assists over 18 games.

Article Continues Below

If there is one thing Tkachuk will bring, it's the defensive toughness. Currently, the Sens are 27th in goals against and 31st on the penalty kill. Much of that has had to do with Linus Ullmark, who is struggling, at 6-4-4 with a 3.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .870.

Tkachuk's return could help make up for the absence of a key defenseman, as Thomas Chabot may miss some time, according to Senators writer Alex Adams.

“Thomas Chabot is day-to-day, according to Travis Green. Chabot is doubtful for tomorrow,” Adams wrote on X.

With the window of return opening, there is a chance Tkachuk could be back in the lineup when the Sens begin their seven-game road trip next week. The first opportunity will be on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center.