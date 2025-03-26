The free fall continues for John Tortorella and his Philadelphia Flyers. On Tuesday night, Philly suffered a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. That was the Flyers' sixth loss in a row, further adding to the frustrating season with Tortorella at the helm.

The Flyers have not been to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2020 and in each of the first two seasons with Tortorella behind the bench. Now in Tortorella's third season as Philadelphia's head coach, the Flyers are very much likely to extend their playoff drought, as they're just 28-35-9 for only 65 points with just 10 games left to go in the regular season.

After the Toronto game, Tortorella, who won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning way back in 2004, made a candid admission about trying to coach a team that is very unlikely to make it to the postseason.

“This falls on me,” Tortorella said after the loss to the Maple Leafs (h/t Kevin Kurz of The Athletic). “I’m not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season, where we’re at right now. But I have to do a better job. So this falls on me, getting the team prepared to play the proper way until we get to the end.”

Flyers got absolutely blown out by Maple Leafs

The Flyers started the Toronto game just fine, as they got to a 1-0 lead following a Ryan Poehling goal nearly eight minutes into the contest.

But minutes later, the wheels started to fall off for Philadelphia, as the Maple Leafs ripped two consecutive goals to end the first period with a 2-1 lead. Toronto scored four more goals in the second period to just one in the same frame by the Flyers. Max Domi added another goal for the Maple Leafs in the third period.

The Maple Leafs outshot Philly, 30-19. Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson allowed all seven Maple Leafs goals, including one on a Maple Leafs power play.

The Flyers, who are 1-8-2 in their last 11 games, will look to snap their skid again this coming Thursday when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center in Philly.