If it were up to Dak Prescott, he would be making his return from a season-ending hamstring injury on Saturday. Instead, the longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback will watch the team's first 2025 preseason game from the sidelines with the rest of the starters.

Prescott told reporters that he will likely not suit up on Saturday, but would play if it were his decision, according to John Machota of ‘The Athletic.' Like most teams, the Cowboys have historically been conservative in the preseason, particularly in the opening game.

The 32-year-old quarterback enters his 10th year with the Cowboys after playing just eight games in 2024. Prescott was suffering through one of the worst statistical seasons of his career before his hamstring issue shut him down for the year.

Once he officially returns to the field, Prescott will work with an entirely new team. Not only is he currently adjusting to his first-year head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, but the three-time Pro Bowler will also have a new offensive skill group around him. Dallas added Javonte Williams, George Pickens and Miles Sanders in the offseason to continue building what it hopes will be the elite offense fans expect.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott preparing to begin new era

Article Continues Below

Prescott has returned from a season-ending injury before, having broken his leg five weeks into the 2020 season. However, he has never endured an offseason with as many changes as he has in 2025. As a result, Prescott is ostensibly preparing for a new phase in his career.

The Cowboys went just 7-10 in 2024, their first losing season since Prescott's last injury in 2020. Regardless, the team's fan base still expects excellence in 2025. The standard remains high within the organization, despite the recent coaching change and string of subpar results.

Dallas will have no grace period once the regular season begins. They will kick off the 2025 NFL season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4, before returning home to face the New York Giants in Week 2. The Giants have recently been a soft matchup, but another organization is expected to make substantial improvements in 2025.

With the NFC East matching up against the AFC West for their 2025 non-conference schedule, the Cowboys will face one of the league's toughest schedules. However, despite six of their 10 non-divisional games coming on the road, they will get to face the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at home. Nothing about those matchups will be easy, but they will at least be in familiar territory.