Penn State football earned a massive offseason win over rival Ohio State. James Franklin tabbed former Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as his new DC. Is Knowles already taking shots at the champs and Ryan Day?

The new leader of the Nittany Lions defense revealed the difference in “culture” between both schools. Dropping some telling details via Lions247.

“I think it's unique to our business, you know?” Knowles said. “The thing I've found about here and the culture that Coach Franklin's developed is there are no egos, so you're not worried about what you say or hurting anyone's feelings.”

Sounds like the environment became the opposite in Columbus. But Knowles adds how everyone else “wants to be better.”

“Drew [Allar] wants to be better. Andy [Kotelnicki] wants to be better. I want to be better,” Knowles said. “I think Coach Franklin has — you really don't know what to expect when you go into a situation like that because it doesn't happen all the time, but Coach Franklin has built that culture of collaboration, so it actually felt very natural.”

Was there friction between Jim Knowles, Ohio State before Penn State arrival? 

Knowles left feeling “grateful” about his time with the Buckeyes. Ohio State attempted to keep Knowles — by offering him to become the nation's highest paid defensive coordinator.

However, that deal got extended after the national title game win over Notre Dame. Heather Dinich of ESPN reported that Knowles wanted a deal done before the run.

The tensions rose before the victory parade. Knowles was told to stay away. But there were rumblings of a rift between Knowles and Day. Including multiple reports that both men clashed over defensive strategy — with Day wanting more input.

Day, however, praised Knowles back in April for the work he delivered. Though he refused to answer if there was any animosity between both men.

Nov. 1 will take on a huge magnitude. That's when Knowles and Day have their field reunion. And that Ohio State-Penn State clash likely will decide the frontrunner for the Big Ten title.

