The San Francisco 49ers are looking to put last season behind them. San Francisco disappointed in an injury-marred campaign, finishing 6-11 and missing out on the playoffs in 2024. Fortunately, former Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey is healthy and ready to go for the season opener this year. And quarterback Brock Purdy is excited to have his RB1 available.

“It’s awesome… By him being there, other guys open up as well,” Purdy said of McCaffrey, per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “Obviously he’s a guy that the defense has to be accounting for. And the minute you go to a one-on-one situation, I’m drooling over that. I want that. And we gotta capitalize on that,” he added.

Christian McCaffrey is ready to lead 49ers’ offensive attack

McCaffrey had one of the best seasons of his incredible eight-year career in 2023. After landing with the 49ers following a trade from the Carolina Panthers in 2022, the All-Pro running back was a force in his first full season in San Francisco. McCaffrey lead the league in touches (339), total yards (2,023) and combined touchdowns (21).

The performance lifted the team’s offense to new levels. Purdy put together his own MVP-worthy campaign, racking up 4,280 passing yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. And the 49ers reached the Super Bowl, falling just short of a championship with an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Article Continues Below

Last season, however, did not go as planned. McCaffrey was sidelined by an Achilles injury that pushed his debut back to Week 8. The 49ers went 4-4 without the star rusher in the backfield and the team was unable to recover.

McCaffrey’s return to the field was short-lived. After starting four games for San Francisco, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 13. The PCL tear effectively ended the 49ers' hopes of a playoff run. Although those hopes were on life support given the team’s 5-7 record when McCaffrey went down.

Despite the injuries, McCaffrey still ranks as one of the NFL’s best running backs. And his value to the 49ers’ offense can’t be overstated. The three-time Pro Bowler is effective as a rusher and a pass catcher. And, as Purdy explained, his presence creates opportunities for other players.

San Francisco will need all the help it can get in 2025. The team suffered a brutal offseason, losing a number of key contributors in free agency. But if McCaffrey stays healthy all year and Purdy bounces back from a down season, the 49ers can get back on track quickly.