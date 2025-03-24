ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs return home as they host the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into the game at 28-35-9 on the year, which places them in last place in the Metropolitan Division. They have struggled as of late, losing five straight games. In their last game, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. The Flyers struck first on a goal from Jamie Drysdale, but the Blackhawks would score twice in a minute to take a lead. Still, the Flyers would tie the game in the first period, and then take the lead. Connor Bedard scored at the end of the period to make it 3-3. In the second period, the Blackhawks would score the first two goals before Travis Konecny scored. Still, the Flyers would not score again as they fell 7-4.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 42-35-3, and playing well as of late. They have won three of their last four, and sit in second place in the Atlantic Divison. In their last game, the Maple Leafs faced the Nashville Predators. John Tavares scored on the power play in the first period, and then Mitch Marner scored to make it 2-0 for the Maple Leafs. Still, the Predators would score three times in the second period to take the lead. The Predators would add two more goals in the third as they would defeat the Maple Leafs 5-2.

Here are the Flyers-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Maple Leafs Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +195

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Flyers vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flyers are led by Travis Konecy and Matvei Michkov this year, currently both playing on the second line for the Flyers. Konecny comes in with 24 goals and 44 assists this year, leading the team in goals, assists, and points on the year. He is joined on the second line by Michkov, who is second on the team in points this year. Michkov comes into the game with 20 goals and 30 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Sean Couturier, who is fourth on the team in points. Couturier comes in with 11 goals and 24 assists this year.

Meanwhile, the top line is home to Bobby Brink and Tyson Foerster. Brink comes into the game sitting fifth on the team in points, having 11 goals and 22 assists. Foerster is just behind him in terms of points coming into the game with 16 goals and 16 assists this year.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Toronto is led by the combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Marner leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 22 goals and 63 assists, good for 85 points. He also has six goals and 25 assists on the power play. Matthews is third on the team in points, coming in with 27 goals and 36 assists this year. They are joined on the line by Matthew Knies. Knies is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 25 goals and 20 assists.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the second line, sitting as the team leader in goals and second in points. He comes into the game with 38 goals and 35 assists this year while having 10 goals and 18 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by John Tavares. Tavares has 30 goals and 31 assists this year, with 11 goals and six assists on the power play.

It is expected to be Anthony Stolarz in the net for this one. He is 14-8-3 on the year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Stolarz is fourth in the NHL in goals against and tied for second in save percentage. Still, he is just 1-3 in his last four starts.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 19-14-5 on the year with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. He is just 1-3-1 in his last five games, giving up three or more goals in four of the five gamers.

Final Flyers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs are heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the scoring for the Maple Leafs. They are scoring 3.19 goals per game this year. Further, they have scored 14 goals over their last four games. Meanwhile, the Flyers have struggled on defense. They are 28th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Further, they have given up 20 goals in the last five games. Take the Maple Leafs in this one.

Final Flyers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+110)