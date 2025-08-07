There are great expectations around the Notre Dame football program this season. Head coach Marcus Freeman led his team to a 14-2 record last season, and it seems quite likely that the Fighting Irish will be at the same level in the 2025 season.

Notre Dame opens the season on the road against Miami, and Freeman still has not decided on his starting quarterback. With three weeks to go before that opening game in South Florida, redshirt freshman CJ Carr and sophomore Kenny Minchey are in a tight battle to see who will be under center in that game.

At this point, it looks like both quarterbacks are performing extremely well, and they appear to be pushing each other on a regular basis. In addition to throwing the ball well, both players seem to have excellent leadership skills and have something of an aura about the way they carry themselves and attack the job.

It's clearly a good problem for Freeman to have since the competition is bringing out the best in both quarterbacks.

Whether it's Carr or Minchey that gets the tap on the shoulder from the head coach, the winner will have a chance to grab hold of the starting position and put his stamp on it if he can lead Notre Dame to a season-opening win and do it in impressive fashion.

Notre Dame's second game is two weeks later at home against Texas A&M, and earning the starting position and holding on to it for a couple of weeks would go a long way towards cementing the position for a full season.

Notre Dame's offense appears stellar

While there may be a quarterback battle this summer, it appears that Freeman will have an elite offense this season.

Jeremiyah Love appears to be one of the best running backs in the country. He carried the ball 183 times last season and gained 1,162 yards while scoring 17 touchdowns. He also gets the job done as a receiver after catching 28 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns last year.

In addition to Love, they also have Jadarian Price, who should also be a key contributor. He rushed for 787 yards last season while averaging 6.2 yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns.

Malachi Fields should be the team's top receiver after transferring from Virginia last season. He has the size that pro scouts are looking for at 6-4 and 220. He has a huge wingspan, and he can catch anything he can reach. Fellow wideout Will Pauling should be an excellent complement to Fields after transferring from Wisconsin.