It's going to be a new situation for Nikita Grebenkin, who was acquired by the Philadelphia Flyers along with a 2027 first-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Scott Laughton, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Grebenkin sensed that a trade could be in the works thanks to the bevy of talent that the Leafs organization boasts and his difficulty getting regular playing time at the NHL level, and he hopes to make the most of his new opportunity with the Flyers.

“I knew I could be traded. I wasn't completely sure, but there were signs,” Grebenkin said via RG.

“Toronto has so many players in both the NHL and AHL. In recent years, they've been pushing hard for the Stanley Cup and relying more on experienced players rather than young guys like me.

“I now understand what kind of league it is. I can dominate here and play at a good level. The beginning of the season was tough, but things have changed now.”

Grebenkin, who was the 135th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs, had played in 39 games with Toronto's AHL affiliate, Toronto Marlies, and tallied nine goals with 12 assists. He also appeared in seven NHL games with the Leafs, registering zero points.

The Flyers targeted Nikita Grebenkin in the Leafs deal

When the Flyers agreed to trade forward Laughton to the Maple Leafs, general manager Daniel Briere was adamant about getting Grebenkin in return.

“I didn't know much about him. I had seen him play a few shifts here and there. I liked what I saw, but I don't know much about his game as far as the overall game that he brings. As soon as we started talking to Toronto, one of the names that our pro scouts were salivating over was Nikita Grebenkin. So, we discussed all kinds of scenarios, and for us, it was important that Nikita was part of that package to close out the deal,” Briere said about Grebenkin via Broad Street Hockey.

“I keep hearing good things about him, and our scouts are really excited. I can't wait to go watch him play. We're going through all the visa stuff right now to get him in the US. We hope he's there by the weekend. He's going to start in Lehigh Valley for us, but we hope we can give him a few games before the end of the year with the Flyers as well.”

Grebenkin will report to Philadelphia's AHL affiliate Leigh Valley Phantoms to further hone his skills.