The Toronto Maple Leafs have been involved in a ton of trade rumors leading into the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. However, now that the day is here, the pressure began to mount for them to turn rumor into reality. They have done just that with their first move of the day involving Scott Laughton and the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Maple Leafs are acquiring Laughton in a trade with the Flyers, as first reported by The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta. The Flyers are also retaining 50% of Laughton's cap hit, according to multiple reports. In return, the Maple Leafs are trading Nikita Grebenkin and a first to Philadelphia. Toronto receives two mid-round picks in this deal, as well.

The first-round pick heading to Philadelphia in this trade is for 2027. However, it is not a straight first-rounder. The pick is top-10 protected. If Toronto winds up in the top 10 of the 2027 NHL Draft order, the Flyers will receive this pick in 2028.

The Maple Leafs have sought to add center depth throughout this process. Toronto has Auston Matthews serving as the first-line center. But their overall depth is not as great as they'd like it to be. Laughton helps give them more bodies down the middle of the ice.

The 30-year-old Laughton is not a rental option for Toronto. He is signed through next season at a $3 million salary. However, the Maple Leafs are only on the hook for $1.5 million of this figure.

Laughton had spent his entire career with Philadelphia prior to this trade. The 30-year-old recently turned in a career-best season, scoring 43 points in 2022-23. This season, he has 11 goals and 27 points in 60 games for the Flyers.

The Maple Leafs are gearing up for a run at the Stanley Cup. There is still work to do before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline passes. However, this trade is a big step for Toronto as they try to stack up with other contenders in the East.