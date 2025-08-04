The Los Angeles Lakers shook the NBA world with their historic $10 billion sale to Mark Walter’s Guggenheim Partners. However, the move didn’t signal a full reset at the top. Despite giving up majority control, Jeanie Buss is still under contract to serve as team governor through the decade. Since Jeanie Buss is staying in place, the Lakers also expect Rob Pelinka to remain in power as GM.

According to recent reports, Rob Pelinka is expected to remain as Lakers general manager “for as long as Jeanie’s in place.” That level of job security ties his fate directly to Lakers governor Jeanie Buss. Her continued presence ensures front-office continuity, even amid the league’s biggest ownership transition.

This isn’t a new dynamic. Jeanie Buss has long backed Pelinka, extending his contract through 2026 and elevating him to president of basketball operations. The April 2025 promotion was not just ceremonial, it signaled her full trust in his leadership, even after a rocky few seasons and fan criticism.

In his latest moves, Pelinka shocked the league by pulling off a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic, forming a superstar combo with LeBron James. He then addressed the frontcourt void by landing Deandre Ayton in free agency. These aggressive decisions reflect Pelinka’s win-now mindset and his intent to keep the Lakers in championship contention.

The recent clarity around the team’s power structure puts to rest some of the most persistent Lakers rumors. Speculation often follows big-market teams, especially after early playoff exits or failed free agent pursuits. But the reality is simpler: as long as Buss remains at the helm, Pelinka will stay in charge of the front office.

Critics may call the move too loyal. Supporters see it as a show of stability. Either way, Rob Pelinka has weathered storms before, from the post-Kobe rebuild to the 2020 title run, and now, he’s positioned to guide the franchise through another defining chapter.

Bottom line: there is no GM search in L.A. Not now. Not while Jeanie Buss is still running the show.