The Green Bay Packers are expecting big things from running back MarShawn Lloyd in the 2025 NFL season. Even though Josh Jacobs is firmly entrenched as the team's top option in their ground attack, Lloyd is seen as having the potential to make a name for himself in his second year in the league.

Lloyd barely saw action in his rookie campaign in 2024, as he was greatly limited by injuries and an appendectomy surgery.

Just when things were looking up for Lloyd, he suffered an injury at Green Bay training camp, as he hurt his groin during practice. The good news for Lloyd and the Packers is that the injury doesn't seem to be serious enough to sideline him for several weeks.

“I'm told the outlook for MarShawn Lloyd's groin injury is roughly one to two weeks, so he could be back as early as next week,” wrote Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

But with Lloy's absence, the other running backs on the Packers' depth chart can expect more shine.

“Don't be surprised if the Packers, who love versatility on offense, experiment with backups Chris Brooks and Emanuel Wilson playing hybrid or fullback-type roles at times,” added Fowler.

The 24-year-old Lloyd was taken off the board in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, as the Packers looked to add depth in the running back position.

Lloyd, who played college football with the South Carolina Gamecocks before transferring to the USC Trojans, made his NFL regular-season debut in a Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at home, rushing six times for 15 yards and catching a pass for three receiving yards.

Without Lloyd for most of the 2024 season, Emanuel Wilson got the most touches among Jacobs' backups. Wilson finished second on the team with 502 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 103 carries through 17 games played.

The Packers will play their first preseason game this coming Saturday versus the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. Lloyd seems unlikely to see action in that game, but he could get the green light in Week 2 of the preseason versus the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Aug. 16.

