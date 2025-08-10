The 2025 college football offseason continues to get weirder for Tennessee. With just three weeks remaining until their Aug. 30 clash with Syracuse, the Volunteers' top returning receiver, Chris Brazzell, was arrested on multiple driving infractions.

Brazzell was pulled over on Friday for speeding, when officers also noticed he had a suspended driver's license. He was arrested on both charges, according to Knox News. Brazzell now awaits his court date, set for Aug. 20.

Police caught the 21-year-old wideout going 60 mph on a 35 mph speed limit street. When they pulled him over, Brazzell reportedly offered his passport, noting that he did not have his license on him. Officers discovered that his license was suspended and that the receiver had a history of failing to appear in court upon reviewing his records.

Upon learning of Brazzell's arrest, the Tennessee football team offered a generic initial statement. A spokesperson merely said the team is “aware” of the situation and has “no further comment,” they told Knox News.

Brazzell is one of just three returning offensive starters for Tennessee in 2025. With the Volunteers' top three receivers all leaving, he is the team's top returning pass-catcher. Brazzell caught 29 passes for 333 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

Chris Brazzell leads Tennessee's altering 2025 receiver corps

While Brazzell returns, he has been limited throughout the offseason with an unspecified injury. The issue prevents him from developing a strong rapport with new quarterback Joey Aguilar, who committed to Tennessee in the spring college football transfer portal.

Despite coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, Tennessee was forced into a full program reset in the offseason. The head-scratching Nico Iamaleava drama has put the team in a poor position, seemingly lowering the team's ceiling.

Tennessee's new-look team lacks star power, but could still match its 2024 results. While they will be tested against Syracuse out of the gate, they draw a manageable schedule, avoiding regular-season games against LSU and Texas. They will also face Georgia, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt at home, with the latter matchup potentially carrying extreme heat as the latest installment of the in-state rivalry.