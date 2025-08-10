The Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to nine games with a dramatic 7-6 walk-off victory over the New York Mets at American Family Field on Sunday. Despite heavy rains and flash flooding in the Milwaukee area, the game proceeded as scheduled, drawing a crowd of 33,700 fans out of 42,461 paid attendees amid significant parking and road challenges.

The Mets started strong, building a 5-0 lead by the fourth inning, powered by crucial offensive contributions from Juan Soto, Jeff McNeil, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Cedric Mullins, who hit his first homer as a Met. Mets starter Quinn Priester, who had been seeking an 11th consecutive win to set a franchise record, struggled early. He allowed runs in every inning he pitched except the second, and the team pulled him after four innings, having recorded six hits, four runs, and two walks off him.

The Brewers' comeback was led by designated hitter William Contreras, who homered twice, first a solo shot in the fourth and then a pivotal two-run homer in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 6-5. Joey Ortiz also delivered two clutch hits, including a two-run single in the eighth inning, to tie the game at six. Brewers bullpen arms D.L. Hall and Nick Mears effectively shut down the Mets offense after Priester's exit, with Hall tossing 3.2 hitless innings.

In the ninth, with the score tied, Mets closer Edwin Diaz entered but faltered. After a wild pitch advanced runners and a sharp liner was caught for the second out, Isaac Collins, who already had three hits on the day, launched a walk-off home run to right field, sending 42,461 fans into a frenzy and sealing the Brewers’ ninth consecutive win. This victory improved Milwaukee’s record to an AL-best 73-44, placing them five games ahead of the nearest competitors in both leagues.

The Brewers played through challenging weather conditions, with a two-day rainfall record of 7.96 inches impacting access and parking around the ballpark. Through all the challenges, the team’s determination shone brightly, powering them to a sweep of the Mets with victories on Friday (3-2) and Saturday (7-4). The Mets, meanwhile, suffered their seventh straight loss and dropped to 63-54.

Looking ahead, the Brewers will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series starting Monday, aiming to extend their hot streak further. The Mets return home to face the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners in the upcoming series.