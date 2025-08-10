The Washington Commanders witnessed the New England Patriots drop 48 points in front of them. The NFC East franchise addressed the defense two days after the NFL preseason debacle. With Dan Quinn and company now bringing in a former Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker.

Quinn and the Commanders are adding Duke Riley, with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealing the news Sunday. He'll bring extensive experience to the linebacker room. Including having expertise with Quinn's system.

Riley brings 283 tackles in tow to the nation's capitol. He delivered his best production under Quinn in Atlanta. Riley piled 60 tackles in 2018, which still represents a career-best mark. Riley snatched 37 solo stops too that season.

The 31-year-old spent his last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He tallied 124 total tackles with 75 solo stops in South Beach.

State of Commanders' linebacker room

Washington has proactively added to its 2025 roster. Not just limited to handing Jayden Daniels new weapons.

Super Bowl winner Von Miller arrived late in NFL Free Agency. Miller joined on July 17 right before training camp got underway. The Commanders become the fourth franchise the Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player will suit up for.

Bobby Wagner is running it back too in D.C. He joins Miller in the LB room by agreeing to a one-year deal. Frankie Luvu is one last returner for the position.

Riley becomes merely a needed depth piece here. The LB room doesn't have any significant injuries at the start of the preseason. But there's other notable veterans on board with the NFC title game runner-up.

Will Harris is one more veteran on board. The safety comes over via the New Orleans Saints plus spent four years with the Detroit Lions. Javon Kinlaw is one more newcomer. The former first round selection from the San Francisco 49ers signed for three years and $45 million. Including $30 million guaranteed.