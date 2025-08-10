The Miami Dolphins are desperately hoping for a healthy 2025-26 season after their 2024-25 campaign was derailed by injuries, including more concussion concerns for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins recently participated in a joint practice with the Chicago Bears, and unfortunately, they got a tough injury update regarding one of their star receivers.

“Mike McDaniel said Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle didn’t play today due to an injury he sustained during Friday’s joint practice,” reported Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “He said he doesn’t want players to play through minor injuries in the preseason — this applied to LB Jaelan Phillips, as well.”

The “minor” designation is certainly a good sign that this hopefully won't be something that affects Waddle's status moving ahead into the regular season. Injuries have been a problem for Waddle over the last couple of years, at times threatening to derail what started out as an ultra-promising NFL career.

A big concern for the Dolphins

As previously mentioned, the injury scare that drew the majority of the headlines for the Dolphins in 2024-25 was that of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered yet another concussion last year that had many questioning whether he would ever play the sport of football again.

However, Tagovailoa soldiered on and eventually returned to the lineup, but it wasn't enough to rescue a Dolphins season that was already falling off the rails by the time he exited.

The Dolphins' high-octane offense, which was routinely setting NFL records to begin the 2023 season, was nowhere to be found last year. Overall, it was a down year for many players on Miami's offense, including Tyreek Hill, who was voted as the best player in the NFL entering the 2024 season.

In any case, Miami is hoping that 2025 is the year they will finally be able to stay healthy and put it all together, ushering in their first real era of success in the Mike McDaniel era.

The Dolphins will begin that quest when the regular season kicks off on September 7 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.