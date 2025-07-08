Gavin McKenna, a projected first pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, is making a hefty jump from the WHL to the Big Ten. He is seen as a generational talent. McKenna is getting ahead of his peers, as he is reportedly committing to playing at Penn State University in 2025-26, according to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects. This is a significant success for college hockey and can change how we cultivate our next NHL stars.

After exploring Penn State and Michigan State, the 17-year-old from Whitehorse decided to go with the Nittany Lions. He reportedly turned down some well-known programs along the way. This choice makes him the most prominent player to jump from the CHL to NCAA hockey, opening the door for other top Canadian prospects to follow his lead.

Due to eligibility rules, the NCAA and CHL routes seemed worlds apart for a long time. However, a rule change in November 2024 now allows CHL players to compete in Division I hockey. McKenna’s exit from the Medicine Hat Tigers after an outstanding season shows that this new opportunity is already taking shape.

Gavin McKenna is a top prospect in 2026 NHL Draft

The left winger was a powerhouse in the WHL, racking up 129 points in just 56 games, and he added another 38 points during the playoffs. McKenna led Medicine Hat to a WHL title and a spot in the Memorial Cup Final. He took home Player of the Year honors in the WHL and CHL and created headlines by earning a phenomenal 54-game point streak, a record under the 21st-century CHL banner. This has made him the clear favorite to go No. 1 in the 2026 NHL Draft.

His decision also spotlights NCAA hockey. With appealing NIL opportunities and enormously expanded media, institutions like Penn State have entered the mix to compete against junior leagues for talent. Some schools offer substantial six-figure deals to top recruits like McKenna, rendering the college game a viable and credible development path and a financially sensible choice.

Since earning Division I status in 2012, Penn State’s hockey program made its first Frozen Four appearance in 2025 and is definitely on the upswing. McKenna will join a strong recruiting class featuring 2025 first-round pick Jackson Smith, which raises the bar for national championship aspirations.