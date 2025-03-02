As the NHL trade deadline approaches, rumors continue to run rampant, and deals are being closed left and right. For the Philadelphia Flyers, they must decide whether to push towards contention or sell. The team is four points outside of the last Wild Card spot, yet there is still much uncertainty due to the deadline. In light of this, multiple Flyers, including forward Scott Laughton, posted a picture of the team posed in the style of Leonardo da Vinci's ‘Last Supper.' Flyers beat writer Jackie Spiegel asked Laughton about the photo on Saturday.

“#Flyers forward Scott Laughton spoke postgame about his “The Last Supper” picture —'It was a little bit of fun and probably went a little more viral than I thought it would be,'” posted Spiegel on the social media platform.

The picture definitely made waves in the hockey universe, but mostly good ones. A lot of people, including the Flyers' higher-ups such as coach John Tortorella, liked the photo. It showed just how close a number of his players are. If Philly is going to make their way back into playoff contention, it's moments like these that might help them make that push. If this version of the ‘Last Supper' helps propel them back into an unlikely playoff spot, then a Flyers turnaround might be the next sports miracle.

Flyers still in pursuit of playoff spot

Given the topsy-turvy nature of the Eastern Conference playoff picture at the moment, there is definitely a path in which the Flyers can get back to the postseason. Tuesday night's matchup against the Calgary Flames will be their next test. If they win that one, then it will be their fifth win in the last six games. That is impressive, considering they lost seven of their previous eight matchups before ripping off this streak. These last few weeks have been Philly's season in a nutshell: the lack of consistency that has plagued the team continues to rear its head.

Can Tortorella, Briere and the rest of the Philadelphia brain trust get Laughton and the rest of his teammates back on track? If they can't, then a postseason run should almost certainly be ruled out. However, if the Flyers can maintain the level of play they've been on recently, then they should be asking themselves this: why not us?