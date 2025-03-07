The Philadelphia Flyers are well out of the Eastern Conference playoff race at the NHL trade deadline. That means they should be sellers, but are driving a hard bargain on their top two pieces. Could Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen be on the move? And would that be a dream or a nightmare for Flyers fans?

The Flyers already have two extra first-round picks in the 2025 draft. They picked up one for taking on Ryan Johansen's contract and another in a draft-day trade with the Oilers. But those picks are not on the trade market. Pending unrestricted free agents Andrei Kuzmenko and Erik Johnson should be on the move. Laughton and Ristolainen both have team control beyond this season and could be on the move.

How should the Flyers handle the trade deadline? This has been a seller's market all season long and they can take advantage to help their rebuild.

Dream scenario: Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen are both gone

Briere has been the Flyers' general manager for less than two years and already has a reputation as a tough negotiator. When the Avalanche were trying to deal Johansen to the Flyers, he would not do it without getting a first-rounder. Eventually, the deal got done, but the trade conversations took a long time. That is a storyline around this NHL trade deadline. But it should not prevent them from trading Laughton and Ristolainen.

Laughton is a center who can score, fight, and kill penalties. He has one, extra year of team control at $3 million, which is very reasonable in the current cap situation. The Avalanche traded for Brock Nelson and everyone else should be scrounging the scrap heap for centers. Laughton is among the best available and should be dealt if the Flyers get a first-round pick.

Ristolainen is a very valuable asset, with two years left at $5.1 million. His game has improved since his falling out with the Sabres and he could be a great piece for a contending team. But the Flyers are out of salary cap retention spots, which makes him slightly less valuable. Not trading him now is defensible, as they could still get a haul in the summer. But getting a first-rounder and more now would be the Flyer fans' dream.

Nightmare scenario: The Flyers add at the trade deadline

This is a long shot, as the Flyers are well out of the playoffs right now. But they are five points out of the Wild Card race now and could convince themselves they can get hot. With two extra first-round picks in this draft, they could snag a young player who is not a fit with his current team. Trevor Zegras, Casey Mittelstadt, and Brandt Clarke would all fit that mold. While those are all great players, that is not a deal worth making for Briere.

The Flyers can make a similar trade in the offseason when teams are trying to clear cap space for a thrilling offseason. Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner could be available and if a team like the Avalanche wants to go after them, the Flyers can be there to take on the Mittlestadt contract. The NHL trade deadline is not the time to add one of those players,

The NHL trade deadline has rewarded sellers so far. The Kraken got two first-rounders from the Lightning, the Islanders got a first-rounder and top prospect for Nelson, and Jake Walman netted the Sharks a first-rounder. That should be all the proof Briere needs that he needs to trade Laughton and Ristolainen and should not add anyone until the summer.