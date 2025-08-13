The first trailer for Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme ping-pong movie is here from A24, and Timothée Chalamet shines as Marty Mauser.

A24 released the trailer on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, a day after the poster dropped. It begins with Marty (Chalamet) hitting on Gwyneth Paltrow's character, who is an actress, over the phone. Alphaville's “Forever Young” plays in the background of the trailer

“Hey, it's Marty Mauser, I'm in the royal suite — I saw you in the lobby yesterday,” he begins. “Well, I've never talked to an actual movie star. You know, I'm something of a performer too.”

He then directs her to the page of the newspaper where he is shown. Paltrow cannot believe it at first, prompting Marty to say, “It's a nice picture, right?”

Highs and lows

Being gifted comes with a heavy burden. “I have a purpose,” he tells somebody. “And if you think that's some sort of blessing, it's not. It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through, and with that obligation comes sacrifice.”

While he is one of the top ping-pong players in the world, he hits highs and lows. Marty then pitches himself to Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, promising he'll be featured on a Wheaties box someday.

The stakes rise, and the Marty Supreme trailer reaches its crescendo as he is asked what he will do if ‘this whole dream of yours doesn't work out?” A shot of a confident Chalamet is shown. He replies, “That doesn't even enter my consciousness.”

At the end of the trailer, Marty pitches a revolutionary orange ping-pong ball that's easier to track. One of the guys is hesitant — “A custom ball like that is gonna cost you a lot of money,” he says.

However, the other guy Marty pitched it to steps in. “Of course it's custom — it's an original ball for an original guy. It's the Marty Supreme one, not the Marty Normal one,” he says in defense.

What is the Timothée Chalamet-led pin-pong movie Marty Supreme about?

Marty Supreme seems to chronicle the rise of Marty Mauser, played by Chalamet. The two-time Oscar nominee stars in the title role. Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'Zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, and Abel Ferrara also star in it.

Josh Safdie directed the film, and he co-wrote it with Ronald Bronstein. Safdie and Chalamet are among the producers of the A24 project as well.

A24 has a busy Safdie-filled slate this fall. Benny Safdie, Josh's brother, directed The Smashing Machine. It is a biopic about Mark Kerr starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Chalamet is fresh off his second Oscar nomination. He was nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Marty Supreme will be released on December 25, 2025.