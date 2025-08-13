Terry McLaurin continues to be the center of attention for the Washington Commanders both on and off the field. Chants of “Terry! Terry!” have been common from fans, but the cheers have yet to be matched by a new contract extension.

McLaurin is entering the final season of the three-year deal he signed in 2022. NFL insider John Keim recently suggested Washington could eventually offer him an extension worth $28 million per year. Whether that figure and the right guarantees would be enough remains uncertain.

The 29-year-old receiver has been the top target for quarterback Jayden Daniels and is coming off a career-best 13 touchdowns in 2024. Since entering the league, McLaurin has produced five straight 1,000-yard seasons despite playing with 11 starting quarterbacks. His reliability and durability are part of his case for a top-tier deal.

However, Washington’s analytics-driven front office remains cautious. Historical data show that production for receivers often declines after age 31, and McLaurin’s next contract would begin in that age range. The Commanders also have multiple key players approaching new deals, which adds to their reluctance to commit more than they project he will be worth in his early thirties.

The Commanders have concerns about Terry McLaurin

General manager Adam Peters has been clear that the franchise wants McLaurin to stay. Owner Josh Harris, unlike predecessor Dan Snyder, has left contract decisions to the front office. Still, talks have not gained momentum.

Washington holds leverage with McLaurin under contract this season, and they could use the franchise tag in 2026 if no agreement is reached. That leaves McLaurin with the choice of accepting a deal near $28 million annually or betting on himself for a potentially bigger payday next offseason.

Both sides have publicly expressed a desire to continue their partnership. For now, though, the only thing McLaurin has signed is fan memorabilia. Until an agreement is reached, the chants will continue, and the Commanders will weigh the value of one of their most important players against the realities of roster building.