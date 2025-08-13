Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been in the headlines over the past few weeks, and recently, his name has popped up because of the release of the Netflix docuseries, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. Outside of football, Jones has been in the news once again, as it was revealed that he was battling stage 4 cancer.

Jerry was able to beat the cancer, and it was because of an experimental drug, according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

“I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy],” Jones said. “I went into trials for that PD-1 and it has been one of the great medicines.

“I now have no tumors.”

Jones said that his treatment involved two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries. The question about Jones and his cancer reveal came from when he mentioned doing treatments in Houston. Luckily, all is well with the Cowboys owner, and he can continue to set out to do his job, which is to put together a championship-caliber team for the city of Dallas.

The other thing Cowboys fans want him to do is hurry up and sign Micah Parsons to a contract extension, as the star edge rusher has requested a trade since there has been no movement on a deal. Jones still seems to be confident that they will be able to extend Parsons, and he's not worried about the trade request.

The Cowboys are looking to have a bounce-back season, and the hope is that everyone is active and healthy when Week 1 arrives as they face the Philadelphia Eagles. How they start the season will tell everyone what they need to know about the team, and the hope is that they can get into a rhythm quickly and early.