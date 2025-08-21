The San Francisco 49ers have made several aggressive moves this offseason. San Fran handed out big contract extensions for Fred Warner and George Kittle earlier this summer. They also handed out a massive $265 million contract for QB Brock Purdy. It seems his head coach was a big part of making that deal come together.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan played a surprisingly big role in Brock Purdy's huge contract extension.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner explains that Shanahan made a crucial phone call to Purdy back in April. Shanahan made it clear to Purdy that he is still San Francisco's guy, despite having spent months away from his teammates and coaches.

“I just wanted to give him some clarity,” Shanahan said. “I hope by me kind of reassuring him of that, it would kind of take the edge off and the pressure off. … And I just wanted to assure him that [the negotiation] wasn't going to change anything.”

Apparently, that was exactly what Purdy needed to hear. Purdy did not seriously consider staying away from team activities. Shanahan's call reaffirmed Purdy's faith in the organization.

“I totally agreed with him,” Purdy told ESPN. “It was a good reminder for him to call and remind me of what's important in the long run.”

Wagoner declared that Shanahan's call served as a springboard to getting a deal completed.

49ers add reinforcements at wide receiver weeks before 2025 NFL season

The 49ers have Purdy locked up for a long time. But who will he be throwing the football to in Week 1?

San Francisco already has a depleted wide receiver room two weeks before the regular season.

Brandon Aiyuk is out with an injury and Demarcus Robinson recently received a three-game suspension. That leaves San Francisco with second-year player Ricky Pearsall and veteran Jauan Jennings as starters in Week 1.

Thankfully, the 49ers made a trade to address their receiver depth on Wednesday.

San Francisco acquired WR Skyy Moore from the Chiefs in exchange for a pick swap and a late-round pick.

Moore is a former second-round pick who failed to make a big impact in Kansas City.

He is not a flashy name, and 49ers fans should not get too excited about the addition. But Moore is affordable and should fit right in as a third wide receiver in San Francisco for a few weeks.

It will be fascinating to see if the 49ers can survive their early-season gauntlet with so many receivers out.