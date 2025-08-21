As NFL training camps wind down and Week 1 of the 2025 regular season fast approaches, teams around the league are looking to solidify their rosters. According to an NFL insider, for the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints, that means possibly trying to make a running back trade in the coming days.

“Sources: Teams making calls in search of running back additions include the Saints, Browns and Chiefs,” The Athletic's Diana Russini reports.

Right now, the Chiefs have Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, and Brashard Smith on their depth chart, and the Saints feature Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Cam Akers. The Browns have Jerome Ford, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Pierre Strong Jr., although Judkins, the team's 2025 second-round pick, is still unsigned while dealing with a domestic violence arrest.

For the Browns and Saints, two teams picked to finish at the bottom of the league this season, they will likely be looking for unproven youngsters or cheaper, shorter-term veterans. For the Chiefs, one of the Super Bowl favorites, they could make a splash and go after one of the bigger names on the market for a win-now option.

Article Continues Below

As teams trim down their rosters, there are several running back names being thrown out as potential trade targets.

Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders seems like the most likely back to be traded in the coming days and weeks, while the New York Jets' Breece Hall is the biggest name in trade rumors, although new head coach Aaron Glenn has done his best to shut those whispers down.

Outside of that, there are several other names floating around the NFL trade rumors world, all with varying degrees of likelihood that a deal will actually materialize.

The New York Giants' Devin Singletary, Jacksonville Jaguars' Travie Etienne, Denver Broncos Jaleel McLaughlin, and Dallas Cowboys' Miles Sanders are all on that list.