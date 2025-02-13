The 4 Nations Face-Off began Wednesday night in Montreal with Canada taking on Sweden, and fans were in for a special moment. Before the game, Canadian hockey legend and Pittsburgh Penguins icon Mario Lemieux made a surprise appearance in his hometown.

After years without true best-on-best hockey, it was no surprise that the sport’s legends were met with thunderous applause from fans eager for the return of high-level international competition.

Hockey icon Mario Lemieux stepped onto the ice to a roaring Montreal crowd as the 4 Nations Face-Off festivities began Wednesday night. The hometown legend waved as fans rose to their feet, chanting “Mario! Mario! Mario!”

Mario Lemieux linking up with Sidney Crosby

The energy in the arena soared when Lemieux signaled for Canada’s captain, Sidney Crosby—a player with whom he shares a deep connection. Drafted first overall in 2005, Crosby stepped into Lemieux’s shoes as Pittsburgh’s franchise cornerstone.

As a young star, Crosby even lived with Lemieux before taking over as the Penguins’ longtime captain, a role he has held for 18 seasons and counting. Crosby has since led the team to three Stanley Cup titles, surpassing Lemieux’s two. The two posed for a photo before puck drop.

The tribute to hockey’s history and present extended beyond Canada. Finnish icon Teemu Selanne, Swedish standout Daniel Alfredsson, and American goaltending great Mike Richter were all introduced alongside their respective team captains.

Lemieux's legacy

Lemieux boasts a rich legacy wearing the red and white in top-tier international competition, most notably partnering with Gretzky for the game-winning goal against the Soviet Union in the 1987 Canada Cup. He also captained Team Canada at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, leading the nation to its first gold medal in 50 years.

Mario Lemieux also led Team Canada during the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, adding to his legacy on the international stage. Drafted first overall by the Penguins in 1984, he led the franchise to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1991 and 1992 as a player. His impact extended beyond the ice, as he later guided Pittsburgh to three more championships (2009, 2016, 2017) as the team’s owner.

Many consider Mario Lemieux the greatest hockey player of all time. The Athletic ranked him No. 2 on their all-time list, but legendary coach Scotty Bowman questioned that placement, saying, “He's No. 2, huh? You might have him too low. Mario's the best player that ever lived.”

If not for a severe back injury and a battle with cancer that kept him off the ice for extended periods, Lemieux might have rewritten the record books ahead of Gretzky. Over 17 seasons disrupted by absences, he racked up 1,723 points in just 915 games—an incredible 1.88 points per game. Had he sustained that level of production throughout a longer career, Gretzky’s records could have been in jeopardy.