Hockey fans have watched Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby achieve many great feats over the years. Crosby has long established himself as one of the greatest players of his generation. There is little Crosby has not accomplished in the game of hockey. But on Sunday night, the Penguins star made more history, passing fellow Pittsburgh icon Mario Lemieux in the process.

Crosby is the Penguins' new all-time leader in assists, as the team confirmed on Sunday night. He surpasses Lemieux with 1034 career assists. He recorded an assist in the second period of Sunday's game against the New York Islanders. The assist marked his 30th helper on the 2024-25 campaign, according to ESPN.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.