Sidney Crosby continues to prove he ranks with the greatest players in the history of the National Hockey League. While his Penguins languish in the standings, Crosby continues to put eye-opening and record setting numbers on the scoreboard. He scored his 26th goal and 80th point of the season in the first period of Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

That point meant that Crosby would have scored at least one point per game in 20 consecutive seasons, breaking the record that was previously held by Wayne Gretzky, the sport's all-time leading scorer. Gretzky recorded at least a point per game for 19 consecutive seasons.

Crosby scored for the Penguins at the 11:11 mark of the first period. He whistled home a snap shot after taking a pass from Rickard Rakell, beating Buffalo goalie James Reimer. At the time, the goal allowed the Penguins to climb within a goal at 2-1, but the Sabres distanced themselves from Crosby and the Penguins. Buffalo built a 7-2 lead early in the third period.

Crosby has been the picture of consistency in chasing down impressive record

The Penguins have been depending on Crosby since he was an 18-year-old rookie in the 2005-06 season. He was the No. 1 selection in the 2005 NHL Draft, and he came out firing bullets in his first season. Crosby announced his presence with authority as he scored 39 goals and 63 assists for 102 points in his first year in the league.

He has exceeded a point per game in each of his seasons since. Sidney Crosby continues to serve as Pittsburgh's best player even though he has slowed by a half-step at the age of 37.

This has been a tough year for Gretzky, considered by many to be the sport's greatest player. In addition to getting chased down by Crosby, Washington Capitals sniper Alex Ovechkin is just 5 goals shy of tying Gretzky's all-time record of scoring 894 regular-season goals. Ovechkin and the Capitals are facing the Minnesota Wild Thursday night.