Pittsburgh Penguins star center and captain Sidney Crosby unlocked another huge milestone in his incredible hockey career on Tuesday night.

Crosby entered the game against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh with 1,669 career points, which were tied for fourth with Edmonton Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky for most points by an NHL player with a single franchise. He finally broke that tie with “The Great One,” when he found the back of the net late in the first period of the Islanders game off of the assists from Conor Timmins and Ryan Graves.

“The legend continues 💪Sidney Crosby surpasses Wayne Gretzky for the fourth-most points with a single franchise in NHL history with 1,670,” the Penguins wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the future Hockey Hall of Famer's latest achievement.

Crosby's goal gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead, with Joona Koppanen lighting the lamp around five minutes into the contest.

However, Crosby's big individual night did not result in a Pens victory. After a scoreless second period, the Islanders racked up four consecutive goals to bury Pittsburgh and score a 4-2 victory on the road.

The 37-year-old Crosby was taken in the first round as the top overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft by Pittsburgh. What followed was several years of excellent performance from the Nova Scotia native, who has 24 goals to go with 50 assists for 74 points through 68 games played so far in the 2024-25 NHL regular season.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion can move up higher on the aforementioned list, as he is now just 53 points away from tying another Penguins legend in Mario Lemieux for the No. 3 spot. Crosby is not going to record all those points this season, but he can potentially tie and surpass Lemieux in the 2025-26 campaign, which would be his 21st season in the NHL.

Gordie Howe remains the all-time leader for most points with a single NHL club with 1,809 points with the Detroit Red Wings. Another Red Wing, Steve Yzerman, is second on the list with 1,775 points with Detroit.

Crosby can add more to this points total this coming Friday when the Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets.