It is a Metropolitan Division battle as the New York Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Islanders come into the game at 30-28-8 on the year, which places them in sixth in the Metropolitan Divison, but just four points outside of a Wild Card spot. Still, the Islanders sold off some pieces at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Islanders faced the Florida Panthers. After a scoreless first period, Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov would both score to give the Panthers the 2-0 lead. Still, the Islanders would strike back. Marc Gatcomb and Maxim Tsyplako both scored to tie the game. Then, just 17 seconds after the Tsyplakov goal, Noah Dobson would give the Islanders the lead. They would add an empty net goal and the Islanders won the game 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are 28-31-10 on the year, placing them in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced the New Jersey Devils. The Devils struck first, but Connor Dewar and Danton Heinen both scored to give the Penguins the 2-1 lead after the first. Rickard Rakell would add a goal in the second, and the Penguins would strike first in the third period as well. Still, the Devils would make it a one-goal game with over 13 minutes left to play. The Penguins would control the end of the game though, scoring three more goals on their way to a 7-3 win.

Here are the Islanders-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Penguins Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -106

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -113

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Islanders vs Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line is led by the combination of Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat. Palmieri is fourth on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 20 goals and 21 assists this year. Meanwhile, Horvat is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 21 goals and 23 assists. The line is rounded out by Simon Holmstrom. Holmstrom comes into the game with 15 goals and 20 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Anders Lee leads the team in goals and points this year, playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 25 goals and 21 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Pageau has 12 goals and 23 assists this year.

Ilay Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this game. He is 25-20-5 on the year with a .907 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average. He is 3-1-1 in his last five starts, giving up just two goals in four of the five games, and having a save percentage of over .900 in all five games.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby from the top line. He leads the team in points and assists this year, coming in with 23 goals and 50 assists, good for 73 total points. Crosby also has eight goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Richard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Rakell leads the team in goals, coming in with 31 goals and 2428assists this year. Rust is third on the team in points, coming in with 22 goals and 27 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Erik Karlsson has been solid from the blue line this year. He is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with ten goals and 39 assists this year. Further, Evgeni Malkin continues to produce from the second line. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 31 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Anthony Beauvillier, who has 13 goals and seven assists this season.

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 12-8-4 with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Jarry has won four straight starts though, allowing just nine goals over the four games.

Final Islanders-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Penguins come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring 2.91 goals per game this year while sitting 31st in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, they have won four straight games by a combined score of 18-9. Meanwhile, the Islanders are scoring just 2.68 goals per game while they sit 16th in the NHL in goals against per game this year. The Islanders have won just one of their last four, scoring just seven goals in the last four games, while giving up 12. Take the Penguins in this one.

Final Islanders-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Penguins ML (-113)