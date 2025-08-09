The New York Giants and Buffalo Bills are currently in a preseason battle at Highmark Stadium. The contest is currently in the ending stages of the fourth quarter, where the Giants are winning 27-25.

Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter, the two first-round picks in this past NFL Draft, played well in their Giants debut. Dart finished his plays, going 12-for-19 for 154 yards and a touchdown pass to Lil-Jordan Humphrey.

JAXSON DART FIRST TD PASS IN THE NFL. Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the other end! Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/afUQ8Ijt59 — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2025

Abdul Carter didn't get many reps but finished with one tackle and had three pressures.

Abdul Carter with three pressures in his three pass rushing snaps. 2 of them vs 4x Pro Bowl OL Dion Dawkins pic.twitter.com/lyQBcDepCU — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 9, 2025

This is a great sign seeing the future of the team play well in their first action wearing a Giants uniform.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen commented, “definitely didn't seem too big” on the two future stars after their outings.

Seeing praise from the general manager after a debut is always a great sign. The hope is that both Dart and Carter can build off their strong starts in New York.

The Giants are going to be an interesting team to pay attention to this season, especially at the quarterback position. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Dart are all competing for the starting job, but it seems Wilson will get the nod to begin the season if all goes to plan. Wilson went 6-for-7 for 28 yards in Saturday's preseason game.

The next Giants game will be next weekend against the New York Jets in their annual preseason affair. Dart may get a longer leash next week as he continues to try and make a push for the starting role.