New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart earned praise from former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III following his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Griffin took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts on Dart’s first game action in the NFL.

“The New York Giants have to be happy with what they saw from @JaxsonDart,” Griffin wrote. “He made plays with his legs, manipulated the pocket to find throwing lanes and wasn’t afraid to let that dog hunt pushing the ball down the field. Great start for the Rebel.

12/19 for 154 yards 1 TD.”

Dart, selected No. 25 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after the Giants traded up to secure him, threw his first preseason touchdown pass in the second quarter. The 24-yard strike to wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey extended New York’s lead to 10-0 and highlighted the skill set that made him a first-round pick.

He made plays with his legs, manipulated the pocket to find throwing lanes and wasn’t afraid to let that dog hunt pushing the ball down the field. Great start for the Rebel. 12/19 for 154 yards 1 TD pic.twitter.com/4YkjZBMg51 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 9, 2025

Robert Griffin III praises Jaxson Dart’s debut in Giants’ preseason opener vs. Bills

The rookie displayed mobility in and out of the pocket, comfort delivering passes under pressure, and the confidence to attack downfield throws. His performance provided an early glimpse of why the Giants view him as a key piece of their future at the quarterback position.

Dart joins Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders among first-year passers making strong first impressions in preseason play. Sanders, also debuting this weekend, completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns with a 106.8 passer rating in Cleveland’s 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday. The former Colorado quarterback led two scoring drives, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kaden Davis.

The Giants are aiming to rebound from a 3–14 finish in 2024 under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. While veteran Russell Wilson is expected to open the regular season as the starter, the organization has expressed patience in Dart’s development. Team sources have indicated they are comfortable with the possibility of him sitting most, if not all, of his rookie season.

At the time of this writing, New York remains in front late in the fourth quarter of their preseason opener, leading Buffalo 27-24 with just over three minutes remaining at Highmark Stadium.